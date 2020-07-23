A Chinese giant panda at South Korea’s Everland amusement park has given birth to a cub, the first baby panda born in the country and a rare event for an endangered species.

The seven-year-old female panda named Ai Bao mated with eight-year-old male panda Le Bao, in late March and gave birth to a healthy cub at 21:49 local time (1249GMT) on Monday night in Yongin, the zoo said on Wednesday.

The panda couple’s first cub was confirmed to be a female measuring 16.5 cm (6.5 inches) and weighing 197 grams (7 oz), the zoo said, adding that both baby and mother pandas appear healthy.

In footage released by Everland, Ai Bao was seen crawling along the ground before giving birth and licking the wriggling cub.

The zoo made a special shelter for the baby panda, who will make her public debut in about five or six months’ time, once she can walk and eat bamboo. Before that both she and her mother will stay behind the scenes for health reasons.

READ MORE: Bei Bei set to leave for China to help breed Panda species

Endangered species