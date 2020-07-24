Sudanese authorities have found a mass grave believed to contain the bodies of 28 army officers shot in a foiled coup attempt against former president Omar al Bashir in 1990.

It was the second Bashir-era mass grave uncovered in as many months, announced late on Thursday.

Bashir’s repressive rule collapsed last year when the military ousted him after months of street protests.

The transitional government, jointly led by civilians and army generals, is navigating a fraught path toward democratic elections and trying to hold Bashir’s government accountable for crimes committed over the 30 years that he ruled Sudan with an iron fist.

“Evidence indicates that the mass grave is most likely where the bodies of the officers lay who were killed and buried in a ruthless manner,” said the public prosecutor said. A team of 23 experts took three weeks to identify and uncover the site, which remains heavily guarded, the statement added.

There was no immediate comment from Bashir’s defence lawyers.

The 28 officers who sought to overthrow Bashir were arrested and executed in murky circumstances in the spring of 1990. Bashir had been a little-known general when he vaulted to power in a military-backed coup the year before, toppling the democratically elected government.

