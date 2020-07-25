Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has condemned that Greek authorities "provoked public and allowed burning of Turkish flag in Thessaloniki" over reopening of Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque for worship in Istanbul.

“We strongly condemn hostile statements made by members of the Greek Government and parliament provoking the public opinion and allowing the burning of our glorious flag in Thessaloniki,” Hami Aksoy, the foreign ministry spokesman, said in a written statement on Saturday.

Aksoy said Greece showcased its hostility against Islam and Turkey once again under the pretext of showing reaction against the reopening of the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque for worship.

READ MORE:First prayers held in Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after 86-year hiatus

'Spoiled children of Europe'

He said “the spoiled children of Europe”, who cannot accept the reopening of the iconic architecture as a mosque, were "delirious" again.

“These racist mindsets, who have not drawn the required lessons from history, those who disrespect our glorious flag should remember their fate in the Aegean,” Aksoy stressed.

“Greece should, from now on, wake up from the Byzantine dream that she has been unable to wake up for 567 years and get rid of her frustration emanating from it,” he said.

READ MORE: How asylum seekers are treated in the Aegean Sea

No mosque in Greek capital