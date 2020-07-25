TÜRKİYE
Turkey disappointed those expecting it to bow down: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan underscored that Turkey defended the right, law and interests of both its nation and friends on the land, at the sea and in the air.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech via a live link at the opening ceremony of the Amasya Beltway on July 25, 2020. / AA
July 25, 2020

Having no designs on territories and resources of other countries, Turkey also does not allow others to step on its interests, the country’s president has said.

“We do not have designs on anyone’s right, law, territory, sea, and natural resources. But, we do not allow anyone to step on our own right, law and interest,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the opening ceremony of the Amasya Beltway via a video link on Saturday.

Underscoring that Turkey defended the right, law and interests of both its nation and friends on the land, at the sea and in the air, Erdogan said it disappointed those who expected Turkey to “bow down.”

Erdogan added that if there was any threat towards Turkey, whether it was in Iraq, Syria, Libya or the Aegean Sea, Turkey showed its strength and determined stance against them without any hesitation.

“The reason why those who loudly objected Turkey’s steps but could not make any presence in the field is that they see the power our country has in every field,” Erdogan added.

Political solution in Libya 

Meanwhile, Erdogan met Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj in Istanbul to discuss the latest situation in Libya.

He also spoke to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte over the phone.

Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a statement that Erdogan and Conte discussed regional developments, particularly in war-weary Libya, as well as cooperation in fighting Covid-19.

The leaders agreed to maintain dialogue for a political solution in Libya.

Since April 2019, warlord Khalifa Haftar's illegitimate forces have launched attacks on the Libyan capital of Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya, resulting in more than 1,000 deaths, including civilian women and children.

However, the Libyan government has recently achieved significant victories, pushing Haftar forces out of Tripoli and the strategic city of Tarhuna.

The country's new government was founded in 2015 under an UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by Haftar, who has been backed by France, Russia, the UAE and Egypt.

The UN recognises the Libyan government headed by Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority.

Amasya Beltway

Regarding the Amasya Beltway, Erdogan said it will shorten the 30-minute-route to 7-8 minutes.

Besides traffic safety and comfort, 110 million Turkish liras ($16 million) will be saved from fuel and time annually, he added.

SOURCE:AA
