The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google will face hard questions about their power, size and reach in front of the House of Representatives.

The virtual appearance by four of the world’s most powerful technology executives before the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on Wednesday could be a defining moment for bipartisan efforts to rein in Silicon Valley.

On one hand, the hearing represents the Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law Subcommittee’s only chance to publicly question the executives, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai, during the course of its 13-month bipartisan investigation into each company’s business practices and whether those practices illegally stifle competition.

The executives have issued a plethora of positive remarks ahead of the hearings.

Facebook

Zuckerberg aims to make the positive case his social media giant would not have succeeded without US laws fostering competition, but that the rules of the internet now need updating.

In a previous hearing, his case was not well received.

"Facebook is a proudly American company," Zuckerberg said in prepared remarks ahead of the hearing.

"Our story would not have been possible without US laws that encourage competition and innovation."

But Zuckerberg also acknowledged "concerns about the size and perceived power that tech companies have."

Zuckerberg argues that "We compete against the companies appearing at this hearing, plus many others that sell advertising and connect people. We also compete globally, including against companies that have access to markets that we aren't in."

Zuckerberg will also defend Facebook's acquisitions by saying the social-media platform helped companies like WhatsApp and Instagram grow. Both are owned by Facebook.

He will also remind lawmakers of the competitive threat US tech companies face from China, saying the Asian country is building its "own version of the internet focused on very different ideas, and they are exporting their vision to other countries."