TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish parliament passes social media bill
Under the new law, social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter will be required to designate representatives for investigations and legal proceedings relating to offences on their platforms.
Turkish parliament passes social media bill
File photo taken on November 20, 2017. / AFP
July 29, 2020

The Turkish parliament has ratified a bill to help the country effectively regulate social media.

The legislation was passed early on Wednesday by the ruling Justice and Development Party and opposition Nationalist Movement Party lawmakers.

Lawmakers also approved a motion putting parliament on recess until October 1.

The bill sets a formal definition of social media providers and aims to designate a responsible representative for investigations and legal proceedings relating to offences on platforms.

It defines real or legal entities that allow users to create, monitor or share online content such as text, visual, voice and location for social interaction as social network providers.

READ MORE:Social media to face EU broadcasting rules on harmful content

Turkey's user data must be stored in Turkey

Recommended

Foreign-based social network providers that have more than 1 million daily visitors in Turkey will assign at least one representative in the country. That person’s contact information will be included on the website in a way that is obvious and easy to access.

If the representative will be a real entity, not a legal one, it has to be a Turkish citizen.

Social network providers would have 48 hours to respond to orders to remove offensive content.

Providers will also take necessary measures to store data on users in Turkey inside the country.

Administrative fines for providers who fail to meet obligations would be raised to encourage compliance.

Previously, fines were between 10,000 to 100,000 Turkish lira ($1,500 to $15,000), but the amount would now be between 1 million to 10 million lira ($146,165 to $1,461,650).

Turkish leaders have long pushed for reforms, and recently pressed the issue after insults of family members were posted online.

READ MORE:Four big tech bosses to testify before US Congress

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation