Four of America's big tech CEOs are facing monopoly power accusations by Congress as a House panel caps its year-long investigation of market dominance in the industry.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple were all sworn in remotely on Wednesday and had to answer for their companies’ practices.

Unfair edge

The executives provided bursts of data showing how competitive their markets are, and the value of their innovation and essential services to consumers.

Throughout the session, they faced one recurring question: are their companies too big, and too powerful?

Members of Congress hammered Pichai about his company's ties to China and whether it steals ideas from other businesses.

Zuckerberg faced tough questions about a flurry of disinformation plaguing his social network.

He also had to defend his company’s management of Instagram, referring to the Federal Trade Commission’s original decision not to challenge the company’s2012 merger withInstagram.

Subcommittee Chairperson David Cicilline dismissed this, saying the “failures” of the FTC in 2012 “do not alleviate” Facebook’s current antitrust challenges.

Cook had to answer questions regarding whether his iPhone-maker strong-arms developers on its App Store.

Rather interestingly, Bezos faced no questions nearly two hours into the session.

Shouting match

The tech titans sometimes struggled to answer pointed questions about their business practices, which were fielded remotely by lawmakers, most of whom were masked, and present in the hearing room in Washington.

But even the subcommittee showed early rifts in purpose, belying bipartisan tensions.

Cicilline, a Democrat, set the tone early, with an opening statement vowing to check the power of the "emperors of the online economy."

Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the full Judiciary panel, who agreed with the approach, nonetheless laid out a long series of alleged slights against conservatives by top social media companies, which resulted in a shouting match after a Democrat accused him of promoting “fringe conspiracy theories.”

Bad business

Some of the toughest questions Google and Amazon had to face involved accusations that they used their platforms to collect data about competitors in a way that gave them an unfair advantage.

In his first-ever testimony to Congress, Bezos said that he couldn’t guarantee that the company had not accessed seller data to make competing products. This was an allegation that the company had previously denied.