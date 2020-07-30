Thursday, July 30, 2020

'Young people are not invincible' - WHO

Young people letting down their guard to enjoy the summer holidays are partly driving a spike in new Covid-19 cases in some countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

A fresh jump in cases in parts of Europe, the United States and Asia has fuelled fears of a second wave of new coronavirus infections and prompted some countries to impose new restrictions on travel.

"We've said this before and we'll say it again: young people are not invincible," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing in Geneva.

Evidence suggests that recent spikes of cases in some countries are being "driven in part by younger people letting down their guard during the northern hemisphere summer," he said.

UK reports 846 positive coronavirus tests, highest daily total since June 28

Britain reported 846 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily number in over a month, official data showed.

The data, published on the government's website, showed the daily total was last higher on June 28, when 901 new cases were recorded.

France's new cases close 1,400 for second day in a row

France confirmed nearly 1,400 new Covid-19 cases for the second day running on Thursday, a level unseen since the end of June, while the country's hospitals reported a rise in the number of people in intensive care for the first time in 16 weeks.

"The virus circulation is sustained with new daily cases increasing by more than 1,000 ... Swift and sweeping efforts are necessary," health authorities said in a statement.

An additional 1,377 cases of the virus were reported, bringing the moving 7-day average above the 1,000 threshold for the first time since the first half of May, when France eased its lockdown, and the overall total to 186,573.

Health authorities said 381 people were in intensive care units (ICUs) due to the disease, up by only one compared with 24 hours earlier but the first time that figure has increased on a daily basis in 16 weeks.

At the peak of the pandemic, early April, there were more than 7,000 people in ICUs being treated for coronavirus.

The number of patients hospitalised for the disease declined by 75, to 5,375, continuing a more than two-month downward trend.

There were 16 new deaths from the disease, taking the total to 30,254.

Heatwave adds to health alert in Europe

Temperatures soared across Europe on Thursday, heading above 40 Celsius in places, adding extreme heat to the health warnings of a continent already taking fresh measures to rein in a potential second wave of coronavirus infections.

The heat undoubtedly made it more difficult to wear face masks in the Spanish capital. Spain's meteorological agency said the hot air was coming from Africa and would last until Saturday.

Daily Covid-19 recoveries nearly 1,000 in Turkey

Turkey confirmed 982 more recoveries from Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 213,539, according to the country's health minister.

Citing Health Ministry data, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that a total of 967 people contracted the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which pushed the overall count to 229,891.

The country's death toll from coronavirus rose to 5,674 with 15 new fatalities reported in the past day.

UK scientists immunise hundreds with coronavirus vaccine

Scientists at Imperial College London say they are immunising hundreds of people with an experimental coronavirus vaccine in an early trial after seeing no worrying safety problems in a small number vaccinated so far.

Dr Robin Shattock, a professor at the college, told The Associated Press that he and colleagues had just finished a very slow and arduous process of testing the vaccine at a low dose in the initial participants and would now expand the trial to about 300 people, including some over age 75.

The Imperial vaccine uses synthetic strands of genetic code based on the virus. Once injected into a muscle, the body’s own cells are instructed to make copies of a spiky protein on the coronavirus. That should in turn trigger an immune response so the body can fight off any future Covid-19 infection.

Sri Lanka to reopen schools early August

Sri Lankan authorities have decided to reopen schools on August 10, nearly five months after they were shut because of the coronavirus. The Education Ministry said on Thursday that all public and government-approved private schools will resume with social distancing measures.

Students in grades 5, 10, 11, 12 and 13 will attend school every day because of the need to prepare for government examinations. Students in grades 1, 2, 3, 6, 7 and 8 will attend one day per week, while those in grades 4 and 9 will attend two days a week. This arrangement will continue until October 9, when school holidays begin.

IMF approves $171.9M disbursement to Madagascar

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved $171.9 million of funding to Madagascar, bringing the total Covid-19 emergency support to the country to $337.9 million.

"This is the second emergency disbursement since the onset of the pandemic and will help finance the country's urgent balance of payments and fiscal needs," the IMF said in a statement.

England women not to play in 2021 SheBelieves Cup

The England women's team will not participate in the annual SheBelieves Cup next year due to "uncertainties" around the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the United States, British media reported.

England have taken part in the invitational round-robin tournament every year since its inception in 2016 and were crowned champions last year when they topped the standings ahead of hosts United States, Japan and Brazil.

Zimbabwe government minister died from Covid-19

Zimbabwe's agriculture minister Perrance Shiri died from the Covid-19 infection, becoming the first senior government official to succumb to the pandemic, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said.

Shiri, a retired general who helped plot a coup that ousted Robert Mugabe in 2017, died on Wednesday.

The late liberation war veteran was declared a national hero and will be buried on Friday during a closed ceremony.

Ireland reports highest daily number of infections since May

Ireland reported its highest daily number of Covid-19 cases for two months on Thursday, with 85 cases confirmed compared to an average of around 20 per day during the past two weeks. That was the highest daily number reported in Ireland since late May.

Florida reports record increase in deaths for third day in a row

Florida reported a record increase in new Covid-19 deaths for a third day in a row on Thursday, with 252 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Florida also reported 9,956 new cases, bringing its total infections to over 461,000, the second-highest in the country behind California, according to the state health department.

Florida's total death toll rose to 6,709, the eighth highest in the nation, according to a Reuters tally.

Due to the spike in cases, the Miami-area school district, the nation's fourth-largest district, said students would not return to classrooms when the new academic year begins in a few weeks.

Florida was among six states on Wednesday that reported single-day records for coronavirus deaths. California, Idaho, North Carolina, Texas and South Dakota also had their biggest one-day spikes in coronavirus fatalities since the pandemic started. California, Florida and Texas are the three most populous states and where about a quarter of all US residents live.

One person in the United States died about every minute from Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Former US presidential candidate Herman Cain dies of virus

Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after battling the coronavirus. He was 74.

A post on Cain’s Twitter account on Thursday announced the death. Cain had been ill with the virus for several weeks. It’s not clear when or where he was infected, but he was hospitalised less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June.

The former pizza company executive has been an outspoken backer of the president and was named by the campaign as a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.

Brazil first lady, fifth minister test positive

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's wife and one of his ministers have tested positive for Covid-19, according to an official statement on Thursday.

Just days after her husband said he had overcome the virus with a negative test following weeks in quarantine, Bolsonaro's wife Michelle has tested positive, the presidential office said in a statement.

Brazil's science and technology minister, Marcos Pontes said he had tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the fifth minister to be diagnosed with the virus.

Pontes made his announcement on Facebook, saying he was quarantining and working remotely.

"I just tested positive for the new coronavirus," he said. "I'm well, just a bit of flu symptoms and a headache."

Brazil has the world's second-worst coronavirus outbreak in the world, behind the United States. Brazil set daily records on Wednesday for new cases –– 70, 869 –– and related fatalities.

India: Herd immunity won't work, need vaccine

India’s Health Ministry says herd immunity in the country can’t be an option due to its large population and it will need a vaccine to beat coronavirus.

“With India’s population, to build herd immunity without vaccination is not a strategic choice or option,” Rajesh Bhushan, a senior health official, said.

Herd immunity is when a virus can no longer spread easily because enough people are immune to it. India has a population of 1.4 billion people.

India has 1.5 million coronavirus cases, the world’s third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil. There have been nearly 35,000 confirmed deaths.

UK care home residents, staff unable to get regular tests

One of Britain's largest care home providers said the government is unable to meet its promise to regularly test staff and residents in care homes after problems were discovered with coronavirus testing kits.

Earlier this month, the government announced that staff will be tested for the virus each week while residents will receive a test every 28 days. The health minister. Matt Hancock, said at the time this would keep residents and staff safe.

However, Andrew Knight, chief executive of residential services at CareUK, said the government told him that a problem with a test from an unnamed supplier means that it may take five weeks before staff and residents can access regular testing.

"I am sure many of you will find this situation as disappointing as I do," Knight said in a letter to relatives.

Johnson & Johnson starts human safety trial for vaccine

Johnson & Johnson kicked off US human safety trials for its Covid-19 vaccine after releasing details of a study in monkeys that showed its best-performing vaccine candidate offered strong protection in a single dose.

When exposed to the virus, six out of six animals who got the vaccine candidate were completely protected from lung disease and five out of six were protected from infection as measured by the presence of virus in nasal swabs, according to the study published in the journal Nature.

Britain to raise virus self-isolation period

Britain is raising the self-isolation period for people who test positive for the coronavirus or have symptoms to 10 days from seven days.

The UK’s chief medical officers say there’s evidence people may still be able to spread the virus for more than a week after developing symptoms.

They say “people with Covid-19 who are mildly ill and are recovering have a low but real possibility of infectiousness between seven and nine days after illness onset”.

Spain wants UK to list some areas as virus safe

Spain is trying to persuade the British government to put some Spanish regions on its safe travel list.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya says the UK decision last weekend to require people arriving from Spain to self-isolate for 14 days was based on Spain’s recent national surge in coronavirus cases.

Gonzalez Laya told Radio Euskadi in an interview that some Spanish regions are not badly affected, and suggested Britain could allow “travel corridors” between those regions and the UK.

South Africa now at 471,000 cases

South Africa’s confirmed cases are now above 471,000 as the country with the world’s fifth-largest confirmed caseload makes up well over half the recorded infections on the African continent.

Africa’s 54 countries have a total of more than 891,000 cases as local transmission of the virus is underway in many countries. Severe testing shortages mean the real number of cases is likely much higher.

Czech virus spike continues as cases top 16,000

Cases of the new coronavirus in the Czech Republic have surpassed 16,000 as a recent spike in infections continues, health ministry data showed.

The central European country of 10.7 million has faced a rise in cases in July in several hot spots, including in an eastern mining region and more recently in the capital Prague, which reported a daily record of 101 cases on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the health ministry also unveiled plans to ramp up testing capacity, which Health Minister Adam Vojtech said was currently at around 17,000 daily. The country carried out 7,413 tests on Tuesday, the most since mid-May.

In total, the country has seen 16,093 cases since the outbreak started in March, with 11,429 recoveries so far and 374 deaths from the Covid-19 illness.

Iran's cases pass 300,000

The number of infections from the new coronavirus in Iran has reached 301,530, according to official Health Ministry figures announced on state TV.

Iran has the Middle East’s highest number of recorded cases and infections and deaths have risen sharply since restrictions on movement began to be eased in mid-April.

There were 226 deaths from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 16,569.

Hong Kong reports record daily number of 149 new cases

Hong Kong reported 149 new cases, a daily record, including 145 that were locally transmitted, as authorities said the global financial hub faced a critical period to curb the spread of the virus.

Since late January, more than 3,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 24 of whom have died.