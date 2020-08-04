When New Delhi suddenly and without warning revoked Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status on August 5, 2019, the Indian government succeeded in doing what human rights activists have failed to do for the preceding seven decades. They plastered the plight of the disputed territory’s 8 million residents on the front page of every major newspaper in the world.

Kashmir’s absence from global political discourse is best illustrated in the way in which US President Barack Obama, a leader who pontificated on the importance of international and human rights law, mentioned Kashmir only once during his eight years in office. For much of the world, the territorial dispute remained out of sight and out of the news.

Kashmir’s status as a forgotten catastrophe changed suddenly 12 months ago, however, when the Narendra Modi led government in Delhi stripped the territory of its semi-autonomous status, which had been protected by Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

For the first time in living memory, a giant share of the international community was not only learning about the scale and depravity of Indian military’s human rights violations, but also Kashmir’s plea for a right to determine its own future, as promised by the United Nations under Resolution 47 in 1948.

The democratic world became further horrified throughout August and September, as Indian security forces began arresting and imprisoning Kashmir’s political leaders, journalists and human rights activists, while at the same time deploying thousands of more troops to the territory.

Curfews, military checkpoints, and a total shutdown of the internet and mobile phone communications for the proceeding seven months all served as a reminder of India’s repressive rule over a people who do not wish to be occupied.

Global backlash against India’s anti-democratic move in Kashmir suggested New Delhi had overreached, miscalculated and handed Pakistan a massive public relations gift.

“Up to now, Pakistan has largely failed to sell its case to the world,” wrote Michael Kugelman in an op-ed for Foreign Policy a year ago. “Pakistan’s image problems have left India winning the PR war. Indeed, many protestors who might rally for Tibet or Palestine don’t go out of their way to mobilise for Kashmir. But as India’s move spurs press coverage worldwide, Islamabad has its greatest opportunity in years to internationalise the dispute.”

In a powerful and emotional speech before the United Nations on 27 September 2019, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned of a “bloodbath” in Kashmir, arguing the cruel and repressive nature of life under occupation would come back to haunt India.

“Would I want to live like that?” asked Mr. Khan. “I would pick up a gun.”