Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stones at the site of what used to be a historic mosque in the northern city of Ayodhya.

The Babri Masjid (or mosque) was destroyed by far-right Hindu mobs in 1992, reportedly egged on by officials from the prime minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

Construction of a temple honouring the Hindu deity, Lord Rama, who many Hindu nationalists believe was born at the site, has since been a key goal of the party and its supporters.

On Wednesday, Modi will lay a 40kg silver brick at the site, culminating a decades-long legal wrangle over the fate of the former Babri mosque site. The occasion, which will be broadcast live on Indian television, will also be marked with Vedic prayers.

The date, August 5th, also marks the first anniversary of another Modi accomplishment, long pined for by Hindu nationalists: The annexation of India-administered Kashmir.

Approval for the construction of the temple came from the Indian Supreme Court in 2019, which offered Muslims an alternate site within Ayodhya for the reconstruction of the destroyed mosque but no plans for one are currently in place.

The 2019 verdict was a reversal of an earlier 2010 court decision, which split the land of the mosque between Hindus and Muslims.

Historicity

Many Hindus hold Ayodhya to be the birthplace of the Lord Rama (also known as Ram) but the degree to which the modern Ayodhya corresponds to the Ayodhya of Hindu legend is subject to academic scrutiny and debate among Hindus themselves.

Nepal’s Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, for example, has accused India of ‘cultural encroachment’ for insisting on its claim that Lord Rama was born in Indian Ayodhya, instead positing that the site is actually in modern Nepal.

"We still believe that we gave Sita to Indian Prince Ram. But we gave to the prince from Ayodhya, not India. Ayodhya is a village a little west of Birgunj, not the Ayodhya created now," Oli is reported to have said last month.

According to the late Indian historian, Sarvepalli Gopal, human settlement in modern Ayodhya can only be traced back 2,800 years ago, whereas the legends of Lord Rama have their roots in Hindu legends several millennia further back in history, around 5,000 years ago.

Even if modern Ayodhya is accepted to be the same as the Ayodhya of legend, there is no conclusive architectural evidence to support the claim that the site of the former Babri mosque, was previously the site of a Hindu temple.

Nevertheless, after the British Empire’s rule in the subcontinent drew to a close, Hindu nationalists increasingly identified the site of the mosque with the site of the original Lord Rama temple and birth site.