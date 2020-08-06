London's famed Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum reopens its doors to the public with hand sanitiser dispensers and protective screens.

Only mask-wearing visitors are allowed to tour and visit the museum's 5,000-year-old art and design history exhibits along with a few contemporary displays spread across only two floors.

Further sections of the V&A's 11.26 kilometres of galleries will reopen in phases later in the month.

Entry is free, but visitors are allowed in on a booking-only basis after months of coronavirus-enforced closure, marking another step in Britain's tentative economic and cultural reopening.

The museum features 250 years of European Renaissance art, a dazzling Islamic Middle East gallery, and five centuries of fashion from around the world.

"We want people to enjoy themselves again after all these months of looking at screens - to go and see an artefact for yourself, to stand in front of an object, that's what's so important," said museum director Tristram Hunt.

Longest closure in its history