Olympique Lyonnais has stunned pre-tournament favourites Manchester City with a 3-1 victory on Saturday to move into the semi-finals of the Champions League where they will face Bayern Munich.

It is the first time that two French teams will compete in the semi-finals of the competition with Paris St Germain facing RB Leipzig in the other Franco-German game in the last four.

The result also means that for the first time the first since 1991 no team from England, Spain or Italy will compete in the last four of Europe's premier club competition.

"Different year, same stuff" for City

But for City and their manager Pep Guardiola it is the third season in a row that the team has gone out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and they remain without a place in the last four under their Spanish coach.

"Different year, same stuff. I think the first half wasn't good enough, I think we know that we started slow, we had not many options, but the second half we played really well... it's a shame for us to go out in this way," said a disconsolate Kevin De Bruyne.

"We need to learn. It's not good enough, and that's it," he added.

Guardiola's methods have propelled City to two Premier League titles but he remains without a Champions League trophy since his 2011 victory with Barcelona.

Chasing the game

The Spaniard's tactical decision to play with an extra defender, in a three-man central defence, failed to work and left City chasing the game in the second half.

There was only one change in the City line-up from the team that had beaten Real Madrid in the last 16 earlier this month with attacking midfielder Phil Foden left out for 19-year-old defender Eric Garcia.

City made a poor start, although twice Raheem Sterling got behind the Lyon defence – only to lack options in the penalty area.