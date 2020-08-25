Video app TikTok ihas filed suit against the Trump administration over its efforts to ban the popular Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns.

TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, insisted on Monday that it is not a national-security threat and that the government is acting to “further the president's anti-China political campaign.”

The company said the government is acting without evidence for its allegations or due process. It filed suit Monday in federal court in California against the Commerce Department, President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, saying that it sought to prevent the government from “impermissibly banning" TikTok by overturning President Donald Trump's executive order.

Trump issued two orders in August. The first, on Aug. 6, imposed a sweeping but unspecified ban on any“transaction” with ByteDance, to take effect by Sept. 20. A week later, he ordered ByteDance to sell U.S. TikTok assets within 90 days. TikTok's lawsuit isn't fighting the sell order.

In its complaint, TikTok said that while the full scope of the Aug. 6 ban order remains unclear until the Commerce Department fleshes it out, the order still poses "an existential threat to TikTok's U.S. business.” It said it would move to block action by the Commerce Department once it issues rules.

The Commerce Department did not reply to a request for comment. The White House referred questions to the Justice Department, which declined to comment.

Bipartisan concerns?

Over past year, TikTok has tried to put distance between its app, which it says has 100 million US users, and its Chinese owners. It installed a former top Disney executive as its American CEO and named two other Americans chief security officer and general counsel.

TikTok has also said it is willing to sell its US operations and has held talks with Microsoft. Other companies and investors have reportedly expressed interest as well.