Sally has weakened into a tropical storm, although catastrophic and life-threatening flooding continued to occur over portions of the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm was located about 45 km (30 miles) north-northeast of Pensacola, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometres per hour (70 miles per hour), the NHC said.

"Additional weakening is expected as the centre moves farther inland this afternoon and tonight, and Sally is forecast to become a tropical depression by Thursday morning," the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Massive devastation

Sally’s northern eyewall had raked the Gulf Coast with hurricane-force winds and rain from Pensacola Beach, Florida, westward to Dauphin Island, Alabama, for hours before its centre finally hit land.

Trees were bending over and flailing around in the howling winds in downtown Pensacola, where driving rain flooded streets up to the bumpers of parked cars. In downtown Mobile, Alabama, a street light snapped, swinging wildly on its cable.

Nearly 400,000 homes and businesses had lost electricity by early Wednesday, according to the poweroutage.us site. A curfew was called in Gulf Shores due to life-threatening conditions. In the Panhandle's Escambia County, Chief Sheriff's Deputy Chip Simmons vowed to keep deputies out helping residents as long as physically possible.

The county includes Pensacola, one of the largest cities on the Gulf Coast.

“The sheriff’s office will be there until we can no longer safely be out there, and then and only then will we pull our deputies in,” Simmons said at a storm briefing late Tuesday.

This for a storm that, during the weekend, appeared to be headed for New Orleans. “Obviously this shows what we’ve known for a long time with storms – they are unpredictable,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson IV said.

READ MORE: Climate warning: World's largest wetland in Brazil is burning