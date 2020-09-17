POLITICS
Superstars Lebron and Antetokounmpo chosen for All-NBA First Team
Antetokounmpo and James both received All-NBA First Team votes on all 100 ballots to finish with 500 points each.
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during warmups before Game Five of the Eastern Conference SemiFinals of the NBA Playoffs on September 8, 2020 at The Field House in Orlando, Florida. / AFP
September 17, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and four-time league MVP Lebron James were both unanimously chosen to the All-NBA First Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Los Angeles Lakers forward James set the league record with his 16th All-NBA Team selection, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan, who all have 15. 

James has 13 selections to the First Team, two to the Second Team and one to the Third Team.

Reigning league MVP Antetokounmpo now has a total of four All-NBA selections, including two to the First Team. 

He and James both received All-NBA First Team votes on all 100 ballots to finish with 500 points each. The voting is conducted by a group of sports journalists from the US and Canada.

Joining James and Antetokounmpo on the All-NBA First Team were Houston Rockets guard James Harden (474 points), Lakers forward Anthony Davis (455) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (416).

SOURCE:AFP
