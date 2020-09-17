Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and four-time league MVP Lebron James were both unanimously chosen to the All-NBA First Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Los Angeles Lakers forward James set the league record with his 16th All-NBA Team selection, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan, who all have 15.

James has 13 selections to the First Team, two to the Second Team and one to the Third Team.