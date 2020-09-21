A Turkish startup: save food, save money, save the Earth
POLITICS
4 MIN READ
A Turkish startup: save food, save money, save the EarthA brand new startup brings together food vendors and customers by offering large discounts on surplus food, preventing food loss and aiming for a profit at the same time.
Woman selling baked goods in the bakery. / Getty Images
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
September 21, 2020

A UN study published in 2011 warns that “ roughly one-third of food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted globally, which amounts to about 1.3 billion tons per year.”

A start up company in Turkey aims to change that - at least for residents of Istanbul for now. It is called Oreka and it is a young business, having launched in September 2020. The company is currently going through a growth process, say its co-founders Daniel Alp Rizo and Ethem Ozcan.

Oreka bridges the gap as a mid-partner between premium food producers and sellers. In essence, when markets, cafes,and patisseries have surplus product at the end of the day, Oreka are able to discount the goods by 50 percent, or more, sometimes, and offer them to be purchased by users of their app. Once they have done this, the buyer can go directly to the vendor, a cafe, for example, in person to collect the goods.

“Oreka helps food sellers monetise unsold food and gain new customers, while aiding customers buy premium goods at a discount,” Rizo says. “Not to mention there is the environmental impact: there is less loss of food at the end of the day.”

The partners attended a Sustainable Food Summit in Istanbul in 2019 and the idea for the Oreka app was born.

While the app focuses on sustainability and green economy, it does aim to make money by taking a small commission from vendors.

“According to the Economist magazine’s Food Sustainability Index,” Rizo tells TRT World, “among 82 countries Turkey ranked 80th – third from the bottom – in Food Loss and Waste.”

Recommended

“Based on 2018 data, Turkey’s food loss and waste adds up to 214 billion lira [$34 billion],” Ozcan adds.

The co-founders say, theoretically, anyone could be an Oreka customer, but that their demographic is likely to be a young, smartphone-using one, and people generally concerned about the environment.

When asked about whether refugees could use the app, they are somewhat more cautious. “The vendors we have done deals with so far have been premium locations and require bank or credit cards,” Rizo says.

There are, to date, 450 users, but it is good news for an app that only launched weeks ago and that already boasts 14 existing deals with vendors, companies such as Pokemate, Brod, Spada Coffee, Socrates Bistro and Backhaus. Ozcan says they have already brokered deals with another 75 vendors that are not yet on the app, but their focus is on expanding in a controlled manner.

Currently, this intelligent, Earth-friendly app serves the neighbourhoods of Sisli, Beyoglu and Besiktas. “We are growing fast,” Ozcan notes, “and we ultimately want to be available beyond Istanbul, throughout Turkey, and have plans to expand overseas as well.”

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame