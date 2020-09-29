POLITICS
Police in Mexico clash with pro-abortion rights protesters
Police used pepper spray against demonstrators who sprayed paint along the route of the march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City.
Supporters of the legalisation of abortion clash with riot police during a demonstration on International Safe Abortion Day, in Mexico City. September 28, 2020. / AFP
September 29, 2020

Hundreds of women marched through Mexico's capital Monday to demand nationwide legalisation of abortion, leading to clashes with police who blocked their way.

Protesters gathered near Mexico City's historic center to head to the central plaza, but were stopped by female police officers carrying shields.

Police used pepper spray against demonstrators who sprayed paint along the route of the march to mark International Safe Abortion Day.

Some police officers sustained minor injuries, Mexico City official Arturo Medina told local television.

Decriminalising abortion

The protesters want abortion to be decriminalised throughout the country of 128 million, not just in the Mexican capital and the southwestern state of Oaxaca.

Standing up for women

In addition, Mexican feminist groups have started to take a more hardline stance in the face of growing violence against women.

Ten women are murdered every day in Mexico, according to official figures, and many of the crimes go unpunished.

SOURCE:AFP
