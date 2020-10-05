The Indian Premier League (IPL) has launched an investigation after one of the players in this year's tournament in the United Arab Emirates reported being approached for possible corruption.

"Yes a player has reported an approach. We are looking into it. No further details can be given at present," Ajit Singh, head of the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Indian cricket board, said on Sunday without identifying the player or the franchise.

Cricketers globally are expected to report any such corrupt approach and failure to do so can result in a ban.

Last year, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was slapped with a two-year-ban, with one year suspended, by the governing International Cricket Council for his failure to report multiple approaches.

Illegal betting scandal