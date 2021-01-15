POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Baseball card fetches record $5.2 million amid rising market
The sale continues an impressive run for collectible baseball cards, which have been around since the late 19th century and started to fetch high prices in the early 1980s.
Baseball card fetches record $5.2 million amid rising market
The "Holy Grail" of baseball cards, a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle, is put on display at the Colorado History Museum in Denver, July 16, 2018 / AP
January 15, 2021

A 1952 baseball card has sold at auction for $5.2 million, auction house PWCC Marketplace said, setting a new record for the most expensive trading card ever.

American actor and entrepreneur Rob Gough bought the card of New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle, a seven-time Major League Baseball World Series winner.

The sale continues an impressive run for collectible baseball cards, which have been around since the late 19th century and started to fetch high prices in the early 1980s.

READ MORE:First Baseball fans of 2020 rush to see Dodgers take on Braves

In August, a card featuring Los Angeles Angels great Mike Trout, widely considered the best player of the last decade, sold for $3.93 million, a then record, during a sale organized by Goldin Auctions.

Recommended

"The trading card market is booming," PWCC Marketplace marketing director Chris Callahan said.

He said average card prices have increased "two to three times" over the past year.

Traditionally associated with baseball, the trading card business has expanded to other sports too, most notably basketball.

In September, a card of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was purchased for $1.81 million.

READ MORE:Houston Astros mark first World Series triumph

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts