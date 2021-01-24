POLITICS
2 MIN READ
SpaceX launches record 143 satellites on single rocket
Falcon 9 rocket cargo includes 133 commercial and government spacecraft as well as 10 SpaceX satellites deployed under a "rideshare" programme.
SpaceX launches record 143 satellites on single rocket
SpaceX handout image shows Falcon 9 liftoff in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 24, 2021. / AFP
January 24, 2021

SpaceX has launched its Falcon 9 rocket carrying a record number of satellites on board, the private space company said.

The rocket carrying 143 satellites on Sunday successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 10:00 am (1500 GMT), 24 hours after its initial take-off had been scrubbed due to bad weather.

Andy Tran, a SpaceX production supervisor, said in a video of the launch that the Falcon 9 was carrying 133 commercial and government "spacecraft" as well 10 SpaceX satellites.

"The most spacecraft ever deployed on a single mission," Tran said.

'Rideshare' programme 

SpaceX is flying Falcon 9 under a "rideshare" programme through which other firms and governments pay the Elon Musk-founded company to deliver their technologies to space.

Minutes after taking off, the Falcon 9's main booster that had thrust the rocket to the edge of space separated from the rest of the craft and dropped back down to Earth in a controlled fall.

Recommended

It landed itself on an unmanned spaceport drone ship called "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Atlantic Ocean, marking the booster's fifth successful deployment and recapture.

READ MORE:Turkey launches fifth-generation satellite Turksat 5A

Starlink broadband

In a series of tweets, SpaceX said all 143 satellites had been successfully deployed.

SpaceX aims to send thousands of small satellites into space to form a global broadband system called Starlink.

Scientists have expressed concerns about the number of objects clogging the space around Earth. SpaceX says its satellites are designed to burn up in the atmosphere within a few years.

READ MORE:21 things to look forward to in 2021

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts