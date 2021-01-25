British author Edmund de Waal says he will donate almost 2,000 books to the Mosul University Library in Iraq to help rebuild its collection, which was partly destroyed by Daesh terrorists in 2015.

His collection library of exile, currently on display at The British Museum, "features the work of writers from over a hundred countries in dozens of languages," a press release said.

De Waal's collection comprises of over a hundred writers who "have experienced exile, loss and displacement," it added.

After presentations in Venice, Dresden, and London, the exhibit will be transferred to its final home in Iraq with assistance from Book Aid International and the Iraqi Embassy in London.

Warburg Institute also receives gift