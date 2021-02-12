The International Criminal Court’s member countries are set to elect a new chief prosecutor for the war crimes tribunal, a gruelling post whose current holder is under US sanctions.

Four candidates from Britain, Ireland, Italy and Spain are vying to replace Fatou Bensouda, who has led controversial probes into Afghanistan and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since 2012.

Britain's Karim Khan is said to be in pole position for a nine-year term as prosecutor ahead of Carlos Castresana of Spain, Ireland's Fergal Gaynor and Italy's Francesco Lo Voi, according to British media reports.

The ICC's member states have failed to reach a consensus despite several attempts in recent weeks, and will now vote on the new prosecutor at the United Nations in New York.

READ MORE: US sanctions ICC prosecutor over Afghanistan 'war crimes' investigation

Gambian-born Bensouda is due to step down from one of the most challenging jobs in international justice when her mandate ends in June, with a mixed record of success at the Hague-based court.

Whoever becomes the court's third prosecutor since its formation in 2002 will be taking on a bulging file of difficult cases at a tribunal whose legitimacy is constantly under attack.

'Unacceptable' sanctions

The new prosecutor's first tasks will include deciding the next steps on the probe into war crimes in Afghanistan and the hugely contentious investigation into the 2014 Israel-Palestinian conflict in Gaza.

The administration of then US president Donald Trump hit Bensouda and another senior ICC official last year with sanctions including a travel ban and asset freeze after she launched the probe that includes alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan.

Israel and the United States – neither of which are ICC members – have also strongly opposed the probe into alleged war crimes by both Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups.

ICC judges, however, ruled last week that the court had jurisdiction over the situation in the Palestinian territories, paving the way for a full investigation after a five-year preliminary probe opened by Bensouda.

The new US administration under President Joe Biden has signalled a less confrontational line but has not said whether it will drop sanctions against Bensouda, who has attacked the "unacceptable" measures.

READ MORE: Trump okays sanctions against ICC officials over war crimes probe