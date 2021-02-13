POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Climate change study shows coastal airports are at high risk of flooding
The study shows that a temperature rise of 2 degrees Celsius, which is consistent with the Paris Agreement, will eventually lead to hundreds of coastal airports going below mean sea level and hundreds more at risk of severe flooding.
Climate change study shows coastal airports are at high risk of flooding
Snowfall and stormy weather hits the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, Denmark, February 9, 2021. / Reuters
February 13, 2021

A study by scientists at Newcastle University shows that hundreds of airports are at risk of severe flooding with rising sea levels, triggered by global warming.

The study called, Global analysis of sea level rise risk to airports,  was conducted by Newcastle University's Professor Richard Dawson and Aaron Yesudian of  the university’s School of Engineering.

The two had spent time analysing over 14,000 airports around the world.

The research study included looking at storm surges for sea levels, pre-Covid-19 activity at airports, air traffic, and airport flood protection.

The study showed that a temperature rise of 2 degrees Celsius, which is consistent with the Paris Climate Agreement, will eventually lead to hundreds of coastal airports going below mean sea level and puts hundreds more at risk of severe flooding.

It also took into consideration the possibility of global temperatures rising higher than 2 degree Celsius.

It said there will be catastrophic disruptions which will put hundreds of airports under sea level, if this happens.

“These coastal airports are disproportionately important to the global airline network, and by 2100 between 10 and 20% of all routes will be at risk of disruption. Sea level rise therefore poses a serious risk to global passenger and freight movements, with considerable cost of damage and disruption,” Dawson said.

Recommended

Preventative measures

The research team said coastal airports need to increase their flood protection, raise the land it's located on or should even consider relocating all together.

The team created a global list of airports at highest risk with those in East and Southeast Asia and the Pacific dominating.

Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport topped the list.

Airports in Europe, North America and Oceania made up the rest of the list.

“Some airports, for example in low-lying islands, play critical roles in providing economic, social and medical lifelines,” Dawson said.

Read the full study here.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump