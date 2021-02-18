Seiko Hashimoto, who will head the Tokyo 2020 organising committee after a sexism row forced its last chief to step down, is a seven-time Olympian and was one of just two women in Japan's cabinet until she took the job.

The 56-year-old politician, who was also minister for gender equality and women's empowerment, will replace Yoshiro Mori, 83, after he sparked uproar with claims that women talk too much in meetings.

The appointment comes just over five months before the virus-postponed Games, with public opinion in Japan still largely against holding the massive event this year.

Hashimoto is a passionate Olympian, who competed at seven consecutive winter and summer Games, in speed skating and as a sprint cyclist, winning a bronze for skating in 1992.

READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics boss Yoshiro Mori to resign over sexist remarks

Former Olympic athlete

Hashimoto had been serving as the Olympic minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

She also held a portfolio dealing with gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Hashimoto is tied to the Olympics in many ways.

She was born in Hokkaido in northern Japan just five days before the opening ceremony of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

Her name “Seiko” comes from “Seika" which translates as Olympic flame in English.

According to widely circulated reports in Japan, Hashimoto was reluctant to take the job and was one of three final candidates considered by a selection committee headed by 85-year-old Fujio Mitarai of the camera company Canon.

READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics slammed for replacing male octogenarian leader with another

Soaring costs for Japan

The selection committee met for three consecutive days, a rushed appointment with the postponed Olympics opening in just over five months in the middle of a pandemic and facing myriad problems.

Polls show about 80% of Japanese want the Olympics cancelled or postponed again. There is fear about bringing tens of thousands of athletes and others into Japan, which has controlled the coronavirus better than most countries.