POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Scientists say universal vaccine needed to fight off future coronaviruses
SARS-CoV-2 belongs to a diverse group of viruses, of which there are thousands, with some being more deadly than others.
Scientists say universal vaccine needed to fight off future coronaviruses
The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine is administered to a vaccinator in Auckland, New Zealand, February 19, 2021 in this still image taken from video. / Reuters
February 19, 2021

The prestigious journal Science has published an editorial calling for a global effort to develop a universal coronavirus vaccine that would remain effective against other members of the same virus family that might cross over to humans.

Wayne Koff, head of the Human Vaccines Project, and Seth Berkley, who leads the global vaccine alliance Gavi, said that although the Covid-19 pandemic was far from over, humanity now possessed the tools to end it and was undertaking the most rapid immunisation campaign in history. 

But, they warned: "More virulent and deadly coronaviruses are waiting in the wings. Thus, the world needs a universal coronavirus vaccine."

SARS-CoV-2 belongs to a diverse group of viruses, of which there are thousands, characterised by their crown-like appearance, which comes from the spike proteins that dot their surfaces.

READ MORE: What is behind Chile's successful vaccination program?

They are capable of infecting a wide range of animals, from bats and pangolins to pigs and mink.

Four coronaviruses are known to cause common colds in humans, and historically they have been deemed a low priority for research. 

That changed with the 2002 SARS-CoV-1 outbreak that eventually killed some 8,000 people with a fatality rate of 10 percent. 

Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in 2012 was 34 percent fatal.

Koff and Berkley wrote there was a risk that SARS-CoV-2 may mutate in ways that will render current vaccines less effective – as has already been seen with the South African variant – or even become ineffective.

Moreover, the potential is growing for other coronaviruses to jump the species barrier.

Recommended

"Modern agricultural practices, viral evolution, and relentless human encroachment on the natural environment mean there is an increasing risk of people encountering previously isolated animal populations that harbour new strains with pandemic potential," they said. 

"With human migration, population growth, urbanisation, rapid global travel, and climate change hastening the spread, it has never been easier for outbreaks to turn into epidemics and escalate into pandemics."

READ MORE: What’s behind the slow Covid-19 vaccine rollout?

'Worldwide effort'

On the other hand, they argued, advances in biomedical research, computing and engineering sciences had ushered in a new era in vaccine discovery.

High performance supercomputers can help identify new "antigens" – key viral proteins that induce immune responses, which vaccines use to train our bodies.

Databases of genetic sequences of animal coronaviruses can be used to model how they will evolve. And research into how immune systems decline with age can help improve vaccine design.

"This must be a worldwide effort. A roadmap is needed to lay out the core scientific issues as well as a framework for funding and sharing of information, data, and resources," said the scientists.

It won't be easy, they said, but "if we choose to wait for the next coronavirus to emerge, it may be too late, as it was with Covid-19."

READ MORE: US investing $200M on Covid-19 variant detection – latest updates

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump