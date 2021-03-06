NASA's Mars rover Perseverance has taken its first, short drive on the surface of the red planet, two weeks after the robot science lab's picture-perfect touchdown on the floor of a massive crater, mission managers have said.

The six-wheeled, car-sized astrobiology probe put a total of 6.5 metres on its odometer on Thursday during a half-hour test spin within Jezero Crater, site of an ancient, long-vanished lake bed and river delta on Mars.

Taking directions from mission managers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles, the rover rolled 4 metres forward, turned about 150 degrees to its left and then drove backward another 2.5 metres.

"It went incredibly well," Anais Zarifian, a JPL mobility test engineer for Perseverance, said on Friday during a teleconference briefing with reporters, calling it a "huge milestone" for the mission.

Wheel tread marks