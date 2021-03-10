POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Decade of war: Syrian youth see no end in sight to suffering
Nearly half of young Syrians have lost their income because of the conflict and almost eight in 10 have reported struggling to afford food and other necessities, according to an ICRC survey.
Decade of war: Syrian youth see no end in sight to suffering
FILE PHOTO: Youth inspect rubble of a damaged house after an air strike yesterday on rebel-held Daraa al Balad, Syria on April 7, 2017. / Reuters Archive
March 10, 2021

Young Syrians have suffered heavy personal losses in a decade of war and still have to face rebuilding their shattered homeland, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said.

A new ICRC survey of 1,400 Syrian nationals living in Syria or in exile in Lebanon and Germany highlights the costs for those aged 18-25 of a war that killed hundreds of thousands, displaced millions more and destroyed schools and hospitals.

"One of the shocking results of this survey is that we realised that 50 percent of Syrians had friends or a family member who was killed ... one out of six Syrians had one of their parents either killed or wounded," Fabrizio Carboni, the ICRC’s regional director for the Middle East, told Reuters.

"Rebuilding the country is on their shoulders and obviously it's quite unfair," he said in an interview at its headquarters.

READ MORE:‘I am not hopeful, I am afraid’: children want to live away from Syria

A decade of misery and despair

The report coincides with the 10th anniversary of the start of protests against Bashar al Assad's regime that turned into a full-scale civil war. Assad's forces have now regained control of most of the country with Russian and Iranian help.

Nearly half of young Syrians have lost their income because of the conflict and almost eight in 10 have reported struggling to afford food and other necessities, the report showed.

Recommended

"Women have been particularly hard hit economically, with almost 30 percent in Syria reporting no income at all to support their family," the ICRC said.

READ MORE:Activists accuse YouTube of destroying digital evidence of Syria war

'Cold and hungry'

A video released by the ICRC with the survey shows 33-year-old Mouna Shawat using crutches to walk on one foot past blocks of bombed out buildings on streets full of rubble in the Syrian city of Aleppo before being fitted with a prosthetic device at its rehabilitation centre.

Shawat's lower left leg had to be amputated several years ago after an improvised explosive device blew up as she made her way home.

Shawat, who lives with her two children in Aleppo, recalls with nostalgia her youth before the civil war.

"We had everything – gas, diesel, services. Now we are cold and hungry, and we need to wait for gas to get warm. Sometimes we have to cook over a fire," she said.

Referring to her children's anxiety over her lost leg, she said: "To this day, every time it comes up they start crying, I try to comfort them."

READ MORE:UN envoy: Turkey cannot shoulder Syria's tragedy alone

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump