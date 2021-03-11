March 11, 2021:

EU drugs regulator clears J&J's single-shot vaccine

The European Union's drugs regulator has approved Johnson & Johnson's single dose vaccine, as the bloc seeks to speed up a stuttering inoculation campaign and boost its supplies.

The shot is the fourth to be endorsed for use in the EU after vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-Oxford University and Moderna, and is recommended for those over 18 years of age, the European Medicines agency (EMA) said on Thursday.

It's the first single-dose shot.

The United States, Canada and Bahrain have also approved the shot. South Africa is carrying out an expedited review.

Africans slam rich nations for blocking access to generic vaccines

Charities in Africa slammed rich nations for blocking efforts to waive patents for vaccines, saying this would prolong the pandemic for years in poorer nations and push millions across the continent deeper into poverty.

More than 40 charities, including Amnesty International and Christian Aid, said Wednesday's move by Western nations to prevent generic or other manufacturers making more vaccines in poorer nations was "an affront on people's right to healthcare."

Italy reports 373 deaths, 25,673 new cases

Italy reported 373 coronavirus-related deaths against 332 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 25,673 from 22,409 the day before.

Some 372,217 tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 361,040, the health ministry said.

England investigating new variant linked to Antigua travel

Public Health England (PHE) said a new coronavirus had been identified in the UK in two people who had recently been in Antigua, adding that it shared some traits of other variants but would not be categorised as concerning for now.

The health authority said the variant, know as VUI-202103/01 (lineage B.1.324.1) was designated a variant under investigation on March 4 after two cases were found in the South East of England in individuals who had recently travelled to Antigua.

Italy bans AstraZeneca batch following two deaths in Sicily

Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal of a batch of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine following the deaths of two men in Sicily who had recently been inoculated, a source close to the matter said.

Italy's medicines authority Aifa confirmed that it was halting the use of a batch of doses as a "precautionary" measure, adding that no link had been established between the vaccine and subsequent "serious adverse events".

It did not specify what incidents it was referring to.

Turkey plans to vaccinate 50M people before autumn

Turkey plans to vaccinate 50 million people by autumn in order to combat the spread of coronavirus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said, after the number of daily cases surged to their highest level this year.

Turkey, with a population of 83 million, has carried out 10.56 million inoculations since January 14 when it began the nationwide rollout of shots developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Turkey on Thursday reported 14,046 more coronavirus cases, including 821 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally stands at 2.835 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 29,290, with 63 fatalities over the past day.

Poland to reintroduce curbs in more regions as cases surge

Poland will reintroduce restrictions in two more regions suffering from the highest coronavirus infection rates, including the one where the capital Warsaw is located, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said.

Starting from Monday, the Mazowieckie region in central Poland and Lubuskie in the west will have to close hotels, cinemas, swimming pools and shopping malls while children in the first three school grades will partly switch to online learning.

Tokyo Olympics gets IOC-funded Chinese jab

Competitors at this year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be offered vaccines purchased from China, Olympic chief Thomas Bach, in a significant move for the holding of the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games.

The Chinese Olympic Committee have made "an offer to make additional vaccine doses available to participants for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022", Bach said.

Sweden registers 5,300 new cases, 23 deaths

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 5,300 new coronavirus cases, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 23 new deaths, taking the total to 13,111. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Cambodia reports first ever virus death

Cambodia has confirmed its first death since the pandemic began more than a year ago as it battles a new local outbreak that has infected hundreds of people.

The 50-year-old man was confirmed infected last month while working as a driver for a Chinese company in coastal Sihanoukville and died at the Khmer-Soviet friendship hospital Thursday morning, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Cambodia has confirmed only 1,163 cases of infection with the coronavirus since the pandemic began, but it is battling a new local outbreak that has infected several hundred people.

Iran receives 150,000 doses of India's Covid jab

Iran has received a shipment of 150,000 doses of an Indian vaccine, Covaxin, local media reported, as the Islamic republic combats the Middle East's deadliest outbreak of the illness.

"The coronavirus vaccine shipment from India arrived at (Tehran's) Imam Khomeini airport containing 150,000 doses," deputy customs chief Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi told ISNA news agency.

Iran, which is in its second month of a vaccination campaign, is to receive another 375,000 doses from India next week, the health ministry's public relations head Kianoush Jahanpour announced on Twitter.

EU regulator meets to evaluate J&J's one-shot vaccine

The European Medicines Agency has been meeting to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorised, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive.

The Amsterdam-based EU regulator is scheduled to convene its expert committee in the morning to assess the J&J vaccine data. A decision on whether the agency recommends that the shot be licensed across the 27-nation bloc could come in the afternoon.

The EMA has already approved vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Poland reports over 21,000 cases

Poland has reported 21,045 daily cases, health ministry data showed, the highest tally since November as the country faces a surge in infections driven by a highly contagious variant of the virus first identified in Britain.

In total, the country has reported 1,849,424 cases of the coronavirus and 46,373 deaths.

Denmark halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Danish health authorities have said they were temporarily suspending the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine after some patients developed blood clots since receiving the jab.

The move comes "following reports of serious cases of blood clots among people vaccinated with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine," the Danish Health Authority said in a statement.

But it cautiously added that "it has not been determined, at the time being, that there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots."

China will continue to work with WHO to seek virus origins

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has said the country would continue to work with the World Health Organization (WHO) in trying to find the origins of the virus, in response to a question on US criticism that it was not transparent in sharing data on early cases with a WHO investigation earlier this year.

Li, speaking on Thursday at a media briefing at the end of China's annual session of parliament, said China had "acted in a fact-based manner and with an open, transparent and cooperative approach."

Russia reports over 9,000 new cases

Russia has reported 9,270 new cases, including 1,281 in Moscow, taking its total case tally to 4,360,823 since the pandemic began.

The government task force also said that 459 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 90,734.