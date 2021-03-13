Several police officers have been wounded as a result of violence and looting that broke out on the sidelines of a Black Lives Matter demonstration in the eastern Belgian city of Liege, police said.

The march was held to protest against the arrest of a woman for "rebellion" in the city on Monday who has since accused the police of racism, a police spokeswoman said.

The police have rejected that charge, claiming that the woman had resisted arrest.

The spokeswoman said that on Saturday "young people joined the group of peaceful protesters and then left the demonstration to go and wreck the city centre".

They "threw stones at the central police station and police vehicles," she told AFP.

An officer on a motorcycle who was knocked to the ground and assaulted has been hospitalised, while several other officers were also wounded, she added.