Wednesday, June 24

UK coronavirus death toll passes 43,000 mark

The coronavirus death toll in the UK has passed the grim milestone of 43,000, health officials have announced.

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen to 306,862, with 653 new cases over the past 24 hours.

“As of 5 pm on 23 June, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 43,081 have sadly died,” the Department of Health and Social Care said, adding there we re 154 deaths since yesterday.

The UK has the highest coronavirus death toll across Europe, and the third-highest in the world after the US and Brazil.

Aside from the official statistics so far, the true number of victims could be as high as 50,000, according to some estimates based on data by the Office of National Statistics on excess deaths.

France's deaths sharply down

The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 11 to 29,731, down sharply versus Tuesday when the weekly data for nursing homes were included.

That is the lowest increase in Covid-19 fatalities in five days. France's death toll is the fifth-highest in the world.

Turkey not experiencing 2nd wave of virus

Turkey is not experiencing the second wave of the coronavirus and the country is still facing the impact of the first phase, the country's health minister has said.

As many as 1,386 patients recovered from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 164,234, Fahrettin Koca told a news conference following a scientific committee meeting in the capital Ankara.

"Spread of virus has not slowed down, there is no scientific evidence that it has become less potent," Koca said.

"Average age of coronavirus-related fatalities increased from 71 to 74," he added.

Turkey reported 24 new Covid-19 fatalities over the past day, bringing the death toll to 5,025, according to the minister.

The country's healthcare workers conducted 53,486 tests for the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the total count to more than 3.08 million.

The total number of coronavirus cases nationwide to date reached 191,657, with new 1,492 infections reported.

A total of 914 patients remain in intensive care units across the country.

US states reimpose virus measures

With coronavirus cases surging across the US South and West, officials are once again imposing tough measures, from stay-at-home advice in worst-hit states to quarantines to protect recovering areas like New York.

The world's largest economy is the country hardest hit by the pandemic, with a mounting death toll of over 121,000 dead.

Some officials - including the Texas governor - who loosened restrictions on business, dining, public gatherings and tourism, are now urging residents to again stay home.

Three northeastern states that made progress beating back the pandemic - New York, New Jersey and Connecticut - on Wednesday urged visitors arriving from US hotspots to quarantine themselves.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the advisory applied to visitors from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

UK medical leaders warn of second wave

Some of Britain's leading medical experts have called for a swift review into the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak to learn lessons before what they said was a "real risk" of a second wave this winter.

The call comes the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson effectively brought to an end a nationwide lockdown imposed in late March to try to stem the rapid spread of Covid-19.

In a joint letter, the presidents of around a dozen medical organisations including the Royal Colleges of General Practitioners, Emergency Medicine and Nursing said lessons must be learned - and quickly.

"The review should not be about looking back or attributing blame. Rather it should be a rapid and forward-looking assessment of national preparedness," they wrote in the British Medical Journal.

Virus yet to peak in Americas: WHO

The World Health Organization has said it expected coronavirus cases to hit 10 million worldwide in the next week, as it warned the virus was yet to peak in the Americas.

"In the first month of this outbreak, less than 10,000 cases were reported to WHO. In the last month, almost four million cases have been reported," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

"We expect to reach a total of 10 million cases within the next week."

"This is a sober reminder that even as we continue research into vaccines and therapeutics, we have an urgent responsibility to do everything we can with the tools we have now to suppress transmission and save lives."

Brazil starts testing Oxford coronavirus vaccine

Researchers in Brazil began administering an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University to volunteers, the Federal University of Sao Paulo said Wednesday.

The vaccine, developed together with pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca, is one of the most promising of the dozens that researchers worldwide are racing to test and bring to market.

Known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, it is already being tested in volunteers in Britain, and is due to start being administered this week in South Africa, as well.

Iraq registers record new cases

Iraq registered 2,200 new coronavirus cases and 79 deaths, the health ministry has said.

This brings the total number of cases to 36,702, with 1,330 deaths, it said. Nearly 16,814 people have recovered.

The daily tally of cases has been rising since the holy month of Ramadan and as many Iraqis flout coronavirus lockdown measures.

Slovenia reimposes mandatory masks requirement

Slovenia has reinstated the mandatory use of face masks in indoor spaces after recording a rise in coronavirus cases following the lifting of restrictions earlier this month.

People will once again be required to wear face masks in all indoor public spaces and on public transport -- and disinfect their hands when entering those spaces.

"This measure is urgent, it's necessary, since it has proved to be effective in the past," Health Minister Tomaz Gantar told journalists after a meeting of the government.

The decision to re-impose restrictions would be revisited in 14 days, he added.

Croatia partly restricts travelling for Balkan nations

Croatia will re-instate mandatory 14-day self-isolation for travellers from Bosnia, Kosovo, Serbia and North Macedonia due to an increase of coronavirus infections in the Balkans, the government said Wednesday.

The measure, which takes effect at midnight (2200 GMT), will not apply to travellers who are only transiting through Croatia, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic told reporters.

Germany hit by local infection spikes

Germany has reimposed coronavirus lockdown measures in two northwestern districts on Wednesday after local outbreaks linked to a meat processing factory.

The North Rhine-Westphalian authorities have announced that in Guetersloh and Warendorf, schools and public venues such as cinemas, gyms and bars were closed until at least June 30.

Also, gathering of more than two people in public were banned.

Over 1,550 workers of the meat factory in Guetersloh, owned by Germany’s market leader Toennies, have tested positive for Covid-19, according to local media reports.

Coronavirus cases in Philippines top 32,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Philippines, which extended lockdown in the capital Manila for another two weeks on June 15, crossed 32,000-mark on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Southeast Asian country has thus far confirmed 32,295 cases, including 1,204 deaths and 8,656 recoveries, the Department of Health said in a statement.

It said that of the 470 new cases, 357 were “fresh” while 113 were “late."

Taiwan investigates possible first local virus case in two months

Taiwan has put more than 100 people under quarantine while it investigates its first possible local case of coronavirus infection in more than two months, a Japanese woman who tested positive last week, the government said on Wednesday.

Taiwan's early and effective response has kept the pandemic at bay, with just 446 infections and seven deaths, the majority of cases being imported and having already recovered.

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said Japan had notified them on Tuesday that the woman, who arrived on the island as a student in late February, tested positive after returning to Japan on June 20, though she was asymptomatic.

More than 100 people who had contact with her in Taiwan have been placed under quarantine, it added.

France closes two Paris schools as precaution after coronavirus cases

French authorities have closed two schools in Paris as a precautionary measure after the discovery of coronavirus cases but they have not been classed as potentially dangerous clusters, authorities said Wednesday.

France, unlike some other European countries which have taken a much more cautious approach, on Monday resumed obligatory schooling for all pupils after the coronavirus shutdown.

Some schools had already been open at least partially for several weeks after the initial easing of the lockdown.

But a school in the 12th district of Paris with 180 pupils has been closed until the end of the week after three cases were discovered, the local health authority told AFP.

Call for mandatory masks as Iran virus toll nears 10,000

An Iranian official called for mask-wearing to be made compulsory as the country on Wednesday reported its highest daily coronavirus death toll in more than two-and-a-half months.

"It is certainly required that the wearing of masks becomes mandatory," said Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi.

"If we use masks, especially in closed spaces and gatherings, we can very much reduce the virus' spread," he added in remarks broadcast on television.

Iran reported its first Covid-19 cases on February 19, and it has since struggled to contain the outbreak at the death toll nears 10,000.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday that the 133 fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the country's overall virus death toll to 9,996.

That made it the deadliest day in Iran since April 6, when the government reported 136 virus fatalities.

Indonesia cases rise as stigma hinders fight

Indonesian authorities are complaining that hundreds of people have refused testing for the new coronavirus as social taboos emerge as another obstacle to stopping its spread in the world’s fourth-most populous nation.

Indonesia has the highest number of reported infections in Southeast Asia, surpassing 49,000, while at least 2,573 people have died, according to official data, the highest Covid-19 death toll in East Asia outside China.

Despite an acceleration in infections, this week hundreds of traditional traders in Bali and Sumatra refused to get tested, even as bustling, densely packed markets have emerged as common coronavirus infection points, officials said.

At least 28 migrants rescued off Italy test positive

Sicily’s governor says 28 migrants who were rescued at sea have tested positive for the virus, confirming a new complication in Italy’s efforts to manage waves of migrants smuggled across the Mediterranean from Africa.

The migrants were being held on a ship off Porto Empedocle where they're taken to quarantine after being rescued.

Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci said in a Facebook post that the positive tests confirmed that he was right to demand special at-sea quarantine measures for migrants to prevent new clusters from forming in Italy, the onetime European epicentre of the pandemic.

Health workers say Burundi infections serious

Health workers in Burundi are warning that the coronavirus is more serious there than the government admits.

Several workers spoke anonymously to Human Rights Watch, which is urging the country’s new president to make the pandemic a priority.

Former president Pierre Nkurunziza died this month of what the government called a heart attack, though concerns remain that Covid-19 killed him.

His government recently kicked out the World Health Organization’s country director and allowed massive campaign rallies ahead of the May election, and new President Evariste Ndayishimiye was sworn in last week in front of a crowd with few face masks in sight.

Speaking to Human Rights Watch, health workers alleged that the National Institute for Public Health is refusing to conduct virus tests or properly inform the public on the extent of infections.

They also alleged that a national hotline for Covid-19 often goes unanswered, and that supervisors tell them to keep quiet about shortages of medical equipment.

Data show more infected men as women deprioritised

An international aid group says virus data in some countries show a sharp discrepancy between cases in men and women amid concerns that women lack proper access to testing and health care.

The International Rescue Committee highlights several socially conservative countries including Somalia and Afghanistan, where Health Ministry data this week show 72 percent of cases are male and 28 percent are female.

In Yemen, 75 percent of cases are male and in Pakistan and Chad, it’s 74 percent. The global breakdown is roughly 50 percent.

An IRC emergency health adviser, Stacey Mearns, says in a statement that “while men in these places have more freedom of movement and tend to be out in the community socialising more, many go home to women.

Also, women are usually caretakers of the sick and elderly in these cultures and therefore exposed to Covid-19.”

She adds that “what we are seeing is a situation in which women are potentially being left out of testing and their health deprioritised.”