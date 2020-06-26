POLITICS
3 MIN READ
French gaming company Ubisoft to investigate sexual misconduct claims
Several allegations by former or current Ubisoft staff accused managers in Ubisoft's Toronto and Montreal studios of sexual misconduct and denounced a toxic work environment for women.
French gaming company Ubisoft to investigate sexual misconduct claims
A large display for the gaming company "UBISOFT" is shown during opening day of E3, in Los Angeles, California, US, June 11, 2019. / Reuters
June 26, 2020

Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game companies, has launched an investigation into claims of sexual assault and harassment levelled against some of its employees.

In a statement issued on its website on Thursday, the French company apologised "to everyone affected by this" and said it was "truly sorry."

Ubisoft is the latest player in the gaming industry to become the target of accusations, after staff and former staff in other sector companies had already taken to social media recently to denounce predatory behaviour by powerful managers.

Revelations on Twitter

On Wednesday several allegations by former or current Ubisoft staff started to appear on Twitter, accusing managers in Ubisoft's Toronto and Montreal studios of sexual misconduct and denouncing a toxic work environment for women.

Accusations also targeted managers in Brazil, Bulgaria and the United States, with some of the alleged incidents going back years.

Some named the alleged perpetrators, and many accused the company of failing to respond to staff complaints, sometimes even promoting those accused of wrongdoing.

Recommended

"I am a former employee and they swept every claim of sexual harassment under the rug," read one tweet.

Incidents alleged on Twitter include a creative director licking the face of a female co-worker during an office party, and a manager demanding oral sex from a colleague.

"We have started by launching investigations into the allegations with the support of specialised external consultants," Ubisoft said in its statement.

"We are dedicated to creating an inclusive and safe environment for our teams, players, and communities," Ubisoft said. "It is clear we have fallen short of this in the past. We must do better."

Ubisoft, whose games portfolio includes Assassin's Creed, Tom Clancy's, Far Cry and Watch Dogs, is one of the world's top gaming companies by revenue and market capitalisation.

Contacted by AFP on Friday, Ubisoft officials were unable to say whether anybody had been sacked following the allegations.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court