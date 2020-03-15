With close to 60,000 Instagram followers, Polish opera singer and breakdancer Jakub Jozef Orlinski says he is trying to use social media to break down cultural barriers and attract younger audiences to classical music.

Only 5 percent of Poles aged 18-25 say classical music is their favourite music genre, compared to 12 percent across all age groups, a survey conducted by pollster CBOS in 2018 showed.

"I do think that if we want to keep classical music alive it is important to find new tools," Orlinski, 29, told Reuters, referring to finding new audiences.

Orlinski first became famous when a video of him performing Vivaldi's 'Vedro con mio diletto' went viral in 2017. In 2019, he released a video about how he pairs breakdancing with his career as a countertenor.

Orlinski has since been nominated at this year's prestigious International Opera Awards, known as the "Opera Oscars", for best solo recital recording. The winners of the Opera Awards are to be announced in May.