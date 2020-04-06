CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Swiss street artist pays tribute to unsung coronavirus heroes
Swiss street artist David Perez praised uncelebrated heroes of the coronavirus crisis by painting their graffiti to the walls in the city of Gland.
Artist David "S.I.D." Perez paints a graffiti of a cashier to pay tribute to essential workers during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Gland, Switzerland, April 5, 2020. / Reuters
April 6, 2020

Street artist David Perez has found his own way to pay tribute in Switzerland to the people he regards as the unsung heroes of the coronavirus crisis.

Perez, 35, has adorned a pedestrian underpass in the town of Gland with a portrait of a masked cashier scanning a bottle of soap and plans to add other figures, such as construction workers or dustmen, to the mural.

"Today, I will especially pay tribute to cashiers. They are on the frontline with nurses and others," he told Reuters.

He said his mural, adding colour to a "sad-looking wall", was "for our everyday superheroes."

Switzerland has recommended that its citizens stay indoors during the coronavirus.

The Swiss death toll rose on Monday to 584 from 559 people on Sunday, while the number of positive tests increased to 21,652 from 21,100 on Sunday, a less steep rise than of late.

SOURCE:Reuters
