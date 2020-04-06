Street artist David Perez has found his own way to pay tribute in Switzerland to the people he regards as the unsung heroes of the coronavirus crisis.

Perez, 35, has adorned a pedestrian underpass in the town of Gland with a portrait of a masked cashier scanning a bottle of soap and plans to add other figures, such as construction workers or dustmen, to the mural.

"Today, I will especially pay tribute to cashiers. They are on the frontline with nurses and others," he told Reuters.

He said his mural, adding colour to a "sad-looking wall", was "for our everyday superheroes."