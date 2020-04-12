Artist Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics to The Beatles' hit song "Hey Jude" sold for $910,000 on Friday, nine times its original estimate, auction house Julien's Auctions said.

A vintage bass drumhead with The Beatles' logo that was used during the English band's first North American tour in 1964 was another top item, selling for $200,000.

The items were among more than 250 items of Beatles memorabilia offered in an online auction by Julien's Auctions to mark the 50th anniversary of the band's breakup.

A drawing by John Lennon and wife Yoko Ono called Bagism, a term they coined to satirize stereotyping, sold for $93,750, while an ashtray used by the Fab Four's drummer Ringo Starr at the Abbey Road recording studios in London fetched $32,500.