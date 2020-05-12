Social media giant Facebook has announced the initial 20 members for its oversight board, a quasi-independent panel that is tasked with making decisions on contentious issues.

The board’s members were named by Facebook and hail from a broad swathe of regions around the world. They include Tawakkol Karman, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate from Yemen, Alan Rusbridger, the former editor-in-chief of the British newspaper The Guardian, and Helle Thorning-Schmidt, the former prime minister of Denmark.

The oversight committee is aimed at deciding on tricky content issues, like whether Facebook or Instagram posts constitute hate speech

Here are some key features of Facebook’s oversight board.

Which issues will be reviewed by the oversight board?

The oversight board, also referred to as Facebook’s “Supreme Court” will decide on whether individual pieces of content should be allowed on the site.

It can also recommend changes to Facebook’s content policy, based on a case-by-case decision or at the company’s request.

The committee’s first task is to review posts, videos, photos and comments that the company has decided to remove from Facebook or its photo-sharing site Instagram, but eventually it will handle cases of live content. Nudity, violence or hate speech are some of the primary issues the board will review.

Facebook has said the board’s remit will in the future include ads, groups, pages, profiles and events, but it has not specified a time frame.

In its first stage, the board will look at “dozens” of cases. In 2019, users appealed to remove nearly 10 million posts. However, the cases, which the board members will look at, will be chosen to represent a wider relevance to patterns of content disputes.

How the board works