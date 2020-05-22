A Pakistani court ordered freedom for a lonely elephant, who had become the subject of a high-profile rights campaign.

The Islamabad High Court ordered wildlife officials to consult with Sri Lanka, where the Asian elephant came from, to find him a "suitable sanctuary" within 30 days.

"The pain and suffering of Kaavan must come to an end by relocating him to an appropriate elephant sanctuary, in or outside the country", the court ordered, criticising the zoo for failing to meet the animal's needs for the past three decades.

The court has also ordered dozens of other animals –– including brown bears, lions and birds –– to be relocated temporarily while the zoo improves its standards.

"We have just heard from Pakistan High Court Kaavan is free," music icon and animal rights campaigner Cher shared her delight, tweeting on Thursday in capital letters, adding a string of emojis and saying she felt "sick".

"This is one of the greatest moments of my life," she said.

Isolated and mistreated

Outrage over the treatment of Kaavan at the capital's Islamabad Zoo went global several years ago with a petition garnering over 200,000 signatures after it emerged he was being chained up.

Zoo officials have in the past denied that the Kaavan was chained up and said that he was just in need of a new mate after his partner died in 2012.

But experts have told AFP previously that without a better habitat his future was bleak.