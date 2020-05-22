CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Guinean singer Mory Kante, part of 1980s African wave, dead
Kante is best known for his dance song "Yeke Yeke," which was a huge hit in Africa before becoming a No 1 in several European countries in 1988.
Guinean singer Mory Kante, part of 1980s African wave, dead
In this file photo taken on July 14, 2010 Guinea singer Mory Kante performs during the 46th session of the International Carthage festival at the Roman theatre in Carthage, near Tunis. / AFP
May 22, 2020

Guinean singer Mory Kante, who helped introduce African music to a world audience in the 1980s, died on Friday in the capital Conakry, his son Balla Kante told AFP.

Kante is best known for his dance song "Yeke Yeke," which was a huge hit in Africa before becoming a No 1 in several European countries in 1988.

Nicknamed the "electronic griot" — a play on the name for traditional West African musicians and storytellers — Kante died in hospital at the age of 70 after succumbing to untreated health problems.

Recommended

"He suffered from chronic illnesses and often travelled to France for treatment, but that was no longer possible with the coronavirus," Balla Kante said.

"We saw his condition deteriorate rapidly, but I was still surprised because he'd been through much worse times before," he added.

Kante played guitar, the kora harp and balafon, in addition to being a singer.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel