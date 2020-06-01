Liverpool players showed their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in the United States by taking a knee around the centre circle at Anfield on Monday.

Reds stars including Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold tweeted the same photograph with the words "Unity is strength," accompanied by hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

Symbol in fight against racial injustice

Made famous by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's kneeling during pre-game renditions of the US national anthem, bending down on one knee has become a symbol in the fight against racial injustice.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford said he feared society was "more divided than ever" in the violent aftermath of Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Floyd died last Monday after a white police officer held his knee on the handcuffed black man's neck for several minutes.

The shocking incident has sparked protests and riots in cities across the world and has been met with a strong reaction from sporting icons such as Michael Jordan and Lewis Hamilton.

'People need answers'

"At a time I've been asking people to come together, work together and be united, we appear to me more divided than ever," said Rashford.

"People are hurting and people need answers."