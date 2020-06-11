La Liga resumed on Thursday after three months away due to coronavirus as Sevilla hosted local rivals Real Betis behind closed doors at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The match was the first to kick off in Spain's top flight since March 10 and makes La Liga the second of Europe's five major leagues to restart, after the Bundesliga in Germany returned on May 16.

More than 600 police officers were called to keep the situation under control outside the venue.

"Bizarre"

Streets were blocked and barriers erected around the ground before most of the fans eventually dispersed before the 2000GMT kick-off.

The Seville derby is usually played in one of Spain's most colourful atmospheres and in normal circumstances would have attracted a crowd of more than 40,000.

"It's very bizarre, it's different. This derby behind closed doors makes us sad, but despite that it will still be intense," said 23-year-old Laura Marin, a Sevilla supporter.

Another Sevilla fan, Jose Luis Meana, said he would follow the game on the radio.