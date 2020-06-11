POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Spain's La Liga returns after three months suspension due to Covid-19
The second of Europe's five major leagues, La Liga, kicked off in Spain as two local rivals, Sevilla and Real Betis met in a hotly contested derby behind closed doors.
Spain's La Liga returns after three months suspension due to Covid-19
Sevilla and Betis players stand during a minute of silence before the start of their Spanish La Liga soccer match in Seville, Spain on June 11, 2020. / AP
June 11, 2020

La Liga resumed on Thursday after three months away due to coronavirus as Sevilla hosted local rivals Real Betis behind closed doors at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The match was the first to kick off in Spain's top flight since March 10 and makes La Liga the second of Europe's five major leagues to restart, after the Bundesliga in Germany returned on May 16.

More than 600 police officers were called to keep the situation under control outside the venue.

"Bizarre"

Streets were blocked and barriers erected around the ground before most of the fans eventually dispersed before the 2000GMT kick-off.

The Seville derby is usually played in one of Spain's most colourful atmospheres and in normal circumstances would have attracted a crowd of more than 40,000.

"It's very bizarre, it's different. This derby behind closed doors makes us sad, but despite that it will still be intense," said 23-year-old Laura Marin, a Sevilla supporter.

Another Sevilla fan, Jose Luis Meana, said he would follow the game on the radio.

Recommended

Despite the stadium ban, he said he will still experience the derby "with great passion, because football that we love so much is back".

He added: "We don't know what form the players will be in. We also hope that there will be no new wave (of the virus) with people gathering."

Sevilla are currently third in the standings at 47 points, while city rivals Betis are 12th at 33.

Tebas hopes fans can attend games before end of season

Spanish clubs are going to consider more direct swaps of players instead of big transfer payments given the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis, the league president Javier Tebas claimed.

“The transfer market will be subdued. It is clear that there will be fewer direct cash transactions. There will be more player swaps,” Tebas told the media in a video conference.

Tebas said he did not expect the Spanish league's transfer market to move more than 908 million dollars (800 million euros), compared to 3.4 billion dollars (3 billion euros) last summer.

Tebas said he was hopeful that around “10 to 15 percent of fans could be back in the stands” this summer, but Spain's government has ruled that out.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions