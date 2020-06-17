POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Premier League returns as players take knee in anti-racism protest
The Premier League resumed after a three-month hiatus, with players taking the knee at the start of a goalless draw between Aston Villa and Sheffield United overshadowed by a goalline controversy.
Premier League returns as players take knee in anti-racism protest
Players take knee during a match as Premier League makes its eagerly anticipated return today after 100 days in lockdown but behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions on June 17, 2020. / AFP
June 17, 2020

Aston Villa and Sheffield United drew 0-0 on Wednesday as the Premier League returned to action after a 100-day hiatus due to Covid-19 with strong anti-racism statements and immediate controversy.

Technology was thrust back into the spotlight as the visitors appeared to be denied a goal at an empty Villa Park, when Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland looked as if he had carried the ball over the goalline.

The players and match officials all took a knee on the opening whistle as the league formally joined worldwide protests against racism, sparked by the death of George Floyd in America.

The players’ names on the back of their shirts were replaced with the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ and there was a moment’s silence before kickoff in memory of those who died in the Covid-19 health crisis, which included the father of Villa manager Dean Smith.

Recommended

The home side enjoyed a let-off just before the break when an off-balance Nyland caught a curling free kick but was bundled back over the line by teammate Keinan Davis in a clumsy defensive mix-up.

Yet the referee, pointing to his watch, looked to indicate that goalline technology had not verified the ball had crossed the line, despite what appeared to be clear evidence on TV replays.

There was no intervention from VAR. A signal usually beeps on the match official’s watch to confirm if the ball has crossed the line.

READ MORE:Trump signs order on police reform to quell angry anti-racism protests

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions