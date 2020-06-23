Paris and Tunis have asked the parties in Libya to fulfill their commitments to restart negotiations under the United Nations.

"France and Tunisia together demand that the warring parties ceasefire and keep their commitment to resume negotiations within the United Nations framework to restore security for all, reunite Libyan institutions and starting reconstruction for the benefit of all Libyans," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

During a joint press conference after meeting with Tunisian President Kays Said at Elysee Palace, Macron said he had a chance to talk to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Ankara's role in Libya.

Ankara supports the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in the conflict against Khalifa Haftar, a renegade warlord backed by Paris, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Moscow.

Turkey's role against French interests

Ankara's role, said Macron, threatened the interests of Libya, its neighbours, the entire region and also Europe.

"I have already had the opportunity to say very clearly to President Erdogan, I consider that Turkey is playing a dangerous game in Libya today and going against all of its commitments made at the Berlin conference," Macron said.

Naval incident proof of NATO 'brain death'

Macron also referring to a standoff between France and Turkey off the coast of conflict-torn Libya was proof of the "brain death" of military alliance NATO.

"I refer you to my statements at the end of last year, on the brain death of NATO, I consider this to be one of the best demonstrations (of this)... when we have two NATO members" in a standoff, he said.

France's last week denounced an "extremely aggressive" intervention by Turkish ships against a French navy vessel participating in a NATO mission in the Mediterranean, a claim Ankara dismissed as "groundless".

Trump-Macron phone-call over Libya

Macron, who spoke earlier on Monday by phone to US President Donald Trump on the crisis in Libya, briefly condemned the role of Russian mercenaries in Libya, but focused mostly on Ankara's role.

The White House said the two leaders agreed on the urgent need for a ceasefire in Libya and for the rapid resumption of negotiations by the Libyan parties.

Trump and Macron reiterated that military escalation on all sides must stop immediately to prevent the Libyan conflict from becoming even more dangerous and intractable.

On the other side, the head of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) met Monday with the prime minister of Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) to discuss an end to hostilities in the war-torn country.

"Under the framework of consultations on the evolution of the situation in Libya, (Prime Minister) Fayez al Sarraj on Monday met with General Stephen Townsend and the US ambassador to Libya Richard Norland," the GNA said in a statement.

The US also issued a statement regarding the meeting calling "a pause in military operations by all parties" in conflict-torn Libya.

The US visit came days after AFRICOM said it had proof of Russian military planes active in Libyan airspace using airbases at Joufra and Sirte east of the capital.

Egypt's intervention

When asked about Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi suggesting he had a right to intervene in Libya, Macron said the Egyptian leader had reason to be worried.

"You noted the legitimate concern of President Sisi when he sees troops arriving at his border," Macron said.

Turkish-backed forces are not known to be operating near Egypt's border.