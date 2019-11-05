Brescia striker Mario Balotelli was subjected to racist abuse from Hellas Verona fans during a Italian Serie A match on Sunday.

After hearing monkey chants from the stands, Balotelli stopped his participation in the game and threw the ball at Verona fans. The referee ordered that a warning message be read out over the stadium’s loudspeaker.

Despite the incident, Verona coach Ivan Juric described the chants as not offensive or racist.

“They provoked him with jeers and sarcastic chants, but they were not racist. Anything else is a lie,”he said.

A man who identified himself as a Verona ultras leader, spoke to Verona-based Radio Cafe and accused Balotelli of “clowning around.”

He described themselves as “irreverent supporters” and added: “Balotelli’s Italian because he has Italian citizenship, but he can never be completely Italian.”

The incident is the latest racist targeting black footballers in Italian football. Such incidents have become increasingly common in recent years and just a day before the Brescia-Verona match a match between AS Roma and Napoli was temporarily suspended after supporters targeted Napoli’s Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly with racist taunts.

Responding to a previous incident at an AC Milan match, Koulibaly said he was “proud” of his skin colour.

The players are among a growing list of footballers who have been subject to abuse in Serie A.

After Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku was abused by Cagliari fans, instead of defending the striker, Inter shared a letter saying that the chants were not racist but rather a part of Italian footballing culture. Their own fans were likely to partake in similar abuse in the future, the club added in an open letter.

“We understand that it could have seemed racist to you but it is not like that. In Italy we use some ‘ways’ only to ‘help our teams’ and to try to make our opponents nervous, not for racism but to mess them up,” the letter read.