A Banksy mural, covered up by builders’ hoarding and scaffolding for the past few months, has been uncovered in the heart of London’s Notting Hill area.

The work - known variously as the Graffiti Painter, The Painter or Velazquez - shows an artist, thought to be Spanish painter Diego Velazquez, with an easel writing “Banksy” in large red letters.

Drawn on the corner of Acklam and Portbello Road in 2008, it was covered after developer Enstar Capital began refurbishing the property to make luxury flats.

“It is a lovely feature for the building and a lovely feature in Notting Hill which has retained its Londonness,” Enstar Capital Chief Executive Simon Lyons told Reuters.