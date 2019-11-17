CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's legendary actor Yildiz Kenter dead at 91
During her 60-year career, Yildiz Kenter took to the stage for more than 100 plays.
Turkey's legendary actor Yildiz Kenter dead at 91
Ayse Yildiz Kenter was a Turkish actor and lecturer, who was of English descent from her maternal side. Kenter was also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in Turkey. / AA
November 17, 2019

Yildiz Kenter, a veteran actor of Turkish cinema and theatre, passed away in Istanbul on Sunday. She was 91 years old.

Kenter had been undergoing intensive care at Istanbul's American Hospital for lung disease.

The distinguished actor was born in 1928 in Istanbul to British mother Olga Cynthia and Ahmet Naci Kenter, a Turkish diplomat.

Kenter worked at the Ankara State Theatre for 11 years and won a Rockefeller scholarship to study new techniques in acting and teaching acting at the American Theater Wing, Neighborhood Play House and Actor’s Studio.

In the 1950s she was later appointed as a lecturer at the Ankara State Conservatory.

She founded the Kent Actors community with her husband Sukran Gungor and her brother Musfik Kenter. The latter was also a legendary actor of the screen and stage.

In subsequent years, she worked to change educational methods and acting methods in the US and the UK.

Recommended

She performed plays in both English and Turkish in the US, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Canada and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Kenter took the stage for over 100 plays throughout her 60-year career.

Among the many honours she was bestowed throughout her career was the Adelaide Ristori Prize, given to her in 1984 by the Italian Cultural Association in Rome.

In 1989, she won the best actress award for her role in the Turkish movie Madame at the Bastia Film Festival in Corsica, France.

In 2007 Kenter was named a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

Kenter always promoted her fellow thespians, saying: "Turkish actors compare well next to their international colleagues."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar