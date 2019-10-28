Put on a happy face: In its fourth weekend in theaters, Warner Bros.' "Joker" returned to the top of the US box office charts, narrowly defeating Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil."

The two villains had been in a close race for first place, but Sunday estimates show "Joker" will walk away victorious with $18.9 million in ticket sales. Those rankings could change Monday morning after final tallies are reported since "Maleficent 2" is close behind with $18.5 million.

The surprise (and non-consecutive) win highlights the impressive endurance of "Joker," which is only the third movie this year -- following Universal's "Glass" and Disney's "Avengers: Endgame" -- to secure in first place during three weekends.

"Joker" recently became the most successful R-rated movie in history, collecting $849 million worldwide. Joaquin Phoenix's gritty take on Batman's infamous nemesis has generated $277 million in North America and $571 million at the international box office.

Since debuting last No. 1 to a disappointing $36 million, Angelina Jolie's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" has generated a lackluster $65 million at the domestic box office. The dark fantasy sequel continues to be a bigger player overseas, where it pulled in another $64.3 million for an international haul of $228 million. Globally, the "Maleficent" follow-up is nearing the $300 million mark.

STX's horror thriller "Countdown" had the strongest start among new offerings, placing fifth with $9 million from 2,675 venues. The PG-13 film, about a nurse who downloads an app that predicts when a person is going to die, cost $6.5 million.

Sony's R-rated action drama "Black and Blue" launched at No. 6 with $8 million from 2,062 theaters. Directed by Deon Taylor, the $12 million film follows a rookie cop (Naomie Harris) who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam.