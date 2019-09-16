AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku reportedly have been subjected to more racism in Italy.

The Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Hellas Verona supporters aimed offensive chants at Kessie during the first half of a 1-0 loss to Milan on Sunday night.

The Italian sports newspaper adds that the chants continued during halftime.

Kessie, an Ivory Coast international who is black, was also subjected to racist chants by Inter Milan and Lazio fans last season.