2 MIN READ
Kessie and Lukaku subjected to more racism in Italy
Italy has displayed another weekend of racism at the football pitches as Hellas Verona supporters lobbed offensive chants at Franck Kessie and a TV commentator’s racist comment directed at Romelu Lukaku.
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their third goal against Lecce at San Siro, Milan, Italy on August 26, 2019. / Reuters Archive
September 16, 2019

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku reportedly have been subjected to more racism in Italy.

The Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Hellas Verona supporters aimed offensive chants at Kessie during the first half of a 1-0 loss to Milan on Sunday night.

The Italian sports newspaper adds that the chants continued during halftime.

Kessie, an Ivory Coast international who is black, was also subjected to racist chants by Inter Milan and Lazio fans last season.

Also Sunday, a commentator on Italian TV, Luciano Passirani, was immediately suspended for a racist comment directed at Lukaku.

Speaking on the "Qui Studio a Voi Stadio" show, Passirani started off by saying, "I don't see any other player in Italy now like Lukaku. ... I really like him," before adding, "the only way to stop him is to say, 'Here are 10 bananas that you can eat.'"

Lukaku, who is also black, was targeted with monkey chants by Cagliari fans this month. The league judge has not decided yet whether or not Cagliari should be punished.

SOURCE:AP
