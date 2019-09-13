CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Family: Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies
"The Money family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning," a statement published by Variety says.
Family: Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies
Eddie Money performs in The Pavilion at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on August 31, 2013, in Coconut Creek, FL. / AP
September 13, 2019

A publicist for Eddie Money says the rock star has died after he recently announced he had stage 4 esophageal cancer. 

Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family saying he died peacefully on Friday morning in Los Angeles. He was 70.

The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight." In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for "Take Me Home Tonight," which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

Recommended

Money announced in August that he had esophageal cancer on an episode of his reality TV series "Real Money." That episode aired on Thursday night on AXS TV.

"I thought I was just going in to get a checkup, and he told me I got cancer," Money said on the show. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar