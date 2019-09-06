Serena Williams beat Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 in the US Open semifinals to give herself another shot at winning a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

A year ago, Williams lost a controversial and chaotic final in New York to Naomi Osaka.

Williams already owns six US Open titles and 23 major championships in all. That total is a record in the Open era, which began in 1968 when professionals were first allowed to play in Grand Slam tournaments.

The only player with more is Margaret Court, who won more than half of her 24 trophies against amateur competition.

Williams will play the winner of Thursday's second semifinal, Bianca Andreescu.

'It's going to be fun'

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu is eagerly awaiting Saturday's US Open title showdown with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, in a rematch of last month's Toronto final that was cut short by injury.

The 19-year-old Andreescu, playing at just her fourth Grand Slam and making her US Open main draw debut, has enjoyed a rapid rise over the past nine months after finishing 2018 ranked 178th in the world.