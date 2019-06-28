Temperatures in France hit a record high on Friday, as Europe swelters in a heatwave blamed for several deaths, including a 17-year-old farm worker in Spain.

Much of Europe basked in an early summer heatwave as several countries have reported record temperatures this week.

France hit its all-time heat record: 45 degrees Celsius (113 F) in the small southern town of Villevieille, according to the weather service.

Temperatures in some parts of Spain are expected to soar to more than 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit) on Friday. A major wildfire raged in Spain, sparked when a pile of chicken dung spontaneously combusted in the heat.

TRT World's Philip Owira has more.

Heat-related deaths

A Spanish teenager felt dizzy while helping harvest wheat in the southern Andalusia region.

After a dip in a swimming pool to cool off, he collapsed with convulsions and was rushed to the hospital in the town of Cordoba where he later died, the regional government said.

Elsewhere in Spain, a 93-year-old man collapsed and died on the street in the northern city of Valladolid, police said, who gave heatstroke as the cause of death.

Heat-related deaths have also been reported in Italy, France and Germany, mainly among the elderly.

In France's Montpellier, 81-year-old Suzette Allegre was up early to do her shopping.

Early morning, "the sun is already burning hot and you can smell the pollution," she shared, saying she was rushing home to barricade herself indoors.

The area surrounding Montpellier and the nearby city of Nimes — where the 2003 record was set — was placed on the highest alert level on Friday, as were Marseille and Avignon.

Most school outings were called off in the four areas and all sports classes cancelled.