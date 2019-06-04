POLITICS
Nadal demolishes Nishikori to set up semi-final showdown with Federer
Two-time defending champion Rafael Nadal remains on course for a record 12th French Open men's singles title after beating quarter-final opponent Kei Nishikori in straight sets.
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after his quarterfinal match against Japan's Kei Nishikor in Paris, France on June 4, 2019 / Reuters
June 4, 2019

Rafael Nadal continued his march towards a record-extending 12th French Open title by steamrolling a sorry Kei Nishikori 6-1 6-1 6-3 to book his place in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

The second seed, who now has a 91-2 win-loss record at the clay court Grand Slam, was barely challenged by the seventh-seeded Nishikori as he set up a mouth-wartering last four meeting with 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.

Playing on the back of two consecutive five-set matches, Nishikori never manage to mount any form of a challenge and was easily wiped off court by Nadal.

There was a sense of inevitability when Nadal and Nishikori stepped onto Philippe Chatrier Court.

Not only did Nadal have the numbers in his favour, but Nishikori’s game had failed to catch fire since the beginning of the tournament.

Considering Nishikori had a 0-4 win-loss record against Nadal on clay, his chances of narrowing that run on Tuesday were slim - and so it proved to be.

Despite his usual early nerves, the Spaniard raced through the opening set, Nishikori’s face already telling a tale of defeat.

Nishikori broke back for 1-1 but that effort proved to be his undoing as Nadal won the remaining five games to lead two sets to love.

After a quick check on his right arm by the physiotherapist, Nishikori was declared fit to continue and Nadal showed no mercy.

The match was interrupted at 4-2 because of a fast approaching thunderstorm, but the hour-long delay failed to hand Nishikori a lifeline.

Upon resumption, Nadal swiftly ended Nishikori’s nightmare ordeal, wrapping it up on the first match point.

